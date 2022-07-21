LOCAL BIRTHDAYSEmelia Escalona, Joyce Moomau
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Love from All Things Longview becomes life raft for Long John Silver’s
- Police release name, photos of suspect in theft of jewelry from Longview Mall
- Owners of Jucys Hamburgers acquire The Back Porch in Kilgore
- Spring Hill Road to pass through land purchased by Longview ISD
- East Texas father arrested in Kilgore drowning of 2-year-old
- Police: Man shot in Henderson dies in Longview; suspect arrested
- Petition seeks Upshur County district clerk's removal from office
- Relief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayers
- Longview tax prepares largely deny allegations in federal lawsuit
- Longview native's forensics company helps identify long-missing daughter of murder victims