TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Longview Parkinson's Support Group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Hall of Woodland Hills Baptist Church located at Loop 2105 East Loop 281. The special guest will be Attorney Kristen Ishihara speaking about "Estate Planning Documents: What You Need to Have in Place." For more information, call Hettie Pollock at (903) 736-0033.
LOCAL ANNIVERSARY
Brian and Barbara Wilson