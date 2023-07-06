Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.