LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Trude Pettigrew
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 12:03 am
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Trude Pettigrew
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.