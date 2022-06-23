LOCAL BIRTHDAYRuss Brown
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Rico's Kitchen and Cantina in Longview considers future
- Business Beat: Wright On food truck rolls to Longview
- U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship headed back to Longview
- City could see economic impact from Great Texas Balloon Race move
- Father's Day: Working together at Longview hospital a 'blessing' for dad, daughter
- Coffee shops planning multiple locations in Longview
- Light up the night: Glow, other Great Texas Balloon Race events return
- Methvin returns to Spring Hill as head baseball coach
- Graves: Stranger things in my daughter’s bedroom
- Round 2 of The Zone photo shoots draws 28 teams, nearly 300 players