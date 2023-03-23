TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library “Discover Kids STEM Lab”, for ages 8-12 years at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. today. The program this month will be led by the physical therapists at Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center located at 912 Walnut Hill Drive off of N. Fourth Street. For information, call Hettie Pollock at 903-736-0033.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSGary Pettigrew, Tayelar Sheridan
LOCAL ANNIVERSARYDavid and Rose Lanicek