TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. today, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Pioneer Fellowship, 11 a.m. today, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets, downtown Longview; lunch $5. Program: showcasing the talents from the church’s music ministry, under the direction of Paul Roberts. Information/lunch reservation: (903) 753-4463.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Ambucs, noon today, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Marshall Rotary Club, noon today, Panola-Harrison Electric Coop, 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.
Understanding Your Grief Support Group, noon today, 2904 N. Fourth St., Longview. Bring sack lunch. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. today, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Longview Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Evening Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Arabella Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1155 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Mending Fences Recovery, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, Trails End Cowboy Church Harrison County, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. today, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Descendants of Confederate Veterans, dinner 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. today, Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road, Longview. Program: Planning for Dedication. Information: dcvtx.org or (903) 987-2788.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. today, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. today, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Women’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. today, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 987, 7 p.m. today, Catfish Village, 2005 Toler Road, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3183.
Alateen, 8 p.m. today, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. today, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Barbara Lewis, James Roberts