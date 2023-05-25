TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Hall of Woodland Hills Baptist Church located at 2105 East Loop 281. The speaker will be Paige Woodfin, occupational therapist. For more information, call Hettie Pollock at (903) 736-0033.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Jonathon Griffin, Judson Murray
LOCAL ANNIVERSARY
Sandy and Sherry Moreno