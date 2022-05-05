— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID man killed in crash at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road
- Police investigate shooting early Friday outside Longview nightclub
- 'Mexicajun' restaurant planned for former Johnny Cace's building in Longview
- Dinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through Locals
- Second fatal wreck shuts down traffic on two Longview roads
- Longview police investigating fatal crash on West Loop 281
- Police make arrest in shooting outside Longview nightclub
- Business Beat: Restaurant in the works at former Longview gym
- New owners of 90-year-old Hurst Home in Longview open to seeking historical designation
- Documents reveal more details in Longview double-homicide