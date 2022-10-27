TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library “Discover Kids STEM Lab”, for ages 8-12 years at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
The Native Plant Society of Texas-Northeast Chapter, 2:30 p.m. today at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. in Longview. The topic will be “Bluebonnets and Butterflies: How to buy, plant and grow bluebonnets and different types of milkwood for different butterflies.” Speakers will be Patti Web and Deb Bates of the Harrison County Master Gardeners.
The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group, 5:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Room at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 East Loop 281. Speaker will be Dr. Jamie Toms, neurosurgeon, with Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Information: Jim or Hettie Pollock at 903-735-0033.
LOCAL ANNIVERSARYDanny and Jaclyn Hocutt