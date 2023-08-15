TODAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Unforgettable Tuesday’s Day Club meets Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greggton Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. For additional information and pre-registration, call Hilda at (903) 759-6352.