TODAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Brain injury survivor support group for the Northeast Texas area will meet at 6 p.m. today at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health-care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Carolyn at 903-234-8877.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSMeg Cox, Danny Storts
LOCAL BELATED BIRTHDAYS FROM AUGUST 8Logan Biddle, Dennis Bulgrien, Bob Osborne, Presley Pfaff, Sue Ann Putman
— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.