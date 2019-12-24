TODAY

Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. today, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.

Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.

Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. today, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. 12-step Christian support group. Information: (903) 738-4694.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

David Akin, Wanda Baird

