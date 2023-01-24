Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.