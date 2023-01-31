Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.