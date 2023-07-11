TODAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
The Longview Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at Trinity Episcopal Church, 903 Padon St. in Longview. Contact Ray Cartier for more information at (682-300-8867. Items flown to the moon by the Apollo 15 crew and an Apollo 11 signed "Insurance Cover" will be on display.
LOCAL BIRTHDAY
Ken Randall