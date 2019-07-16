TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; 42 dominoes, chickenfoot, 10 a.m.; scale scanners, 11 a.m.; bridge club, 1 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership: $15 per year; day pass $7, required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Call Nancy Duke, (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Rotary Club, noon today, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: Doug Jackson (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Green Street Garden Club, 2 p.m. today, Green Street Recreation Center, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Information: Barbara McDaniel, (903) 720-2957.
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Marine Corps League Detachment 959, doors open 5:30 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m. today, 1512 Alpine Road, Longview.
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. today, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: David Applewhite, (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135N, Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
American Legion Post 232, 7 p.m. today, Buckner Westminster Place Friendship Room, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview. All military veterans are invited to attend. Information: Joe Ramirez (903) 918-4271.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. today, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. Information: Teresa, (903) 738-4694. 12-step Christian support group.
Toni Hanson, Bob Holland, Gene Knight
Annamaria and Rick Shepherd