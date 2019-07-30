TODAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; 42 dominoes, chickenfoot, 10 a.m.; scale scanners, 11 a.m.; bridge club, 1 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership: $15 per year; day pass $7, required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Call Nancy Duke, (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Rotary Club, noon today, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: Doug Jackson (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m. today, Greggton United Methodist Church Friendship Room, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: Sandi Brenton, (903) 636-4979.
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Marine Corps League Detachment 959, doors open 5:30 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m. today, 1512 Alpine Road, Longview.
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. today, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: David Applewhite, (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135N, Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. today, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. Information: Teresa, (903) 738-4694. 12-step Christian support group.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Eli Barton, Jon Bush, Frank Chaney, Shirley Copeland, Anthony Doron, Barbara Hawkins, Karrie Howe, Early McWhorter, Traci Mongeon, John Shelton, Sid Stafford
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Bethany and Shawn Hara