TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
The Cass County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City. A light meal will be served. For more information, call (903) 796-3081.
LOCAL BELATED BIRTHDAYS
FROM March 7
Zarriell Biddle, Susie Wallace
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSCarson Bradley, Charles Thomas
