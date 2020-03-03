TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Information: (903) 295-8806.
Texas Retired Teachers Association, Longview/Gregg County Unit, luncheon 11 a.m., meeting 11:30 a.m. today, Luby’s Cafeteria, 2802 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Speaker: Jay Dean, Texas House of Representatives for District 7. Open to all who have worked in public schools. Information: (430) 201-4763.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group, noon today, Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Caregivers and patients are encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Longview Rotary Club, noon today, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Upshur County Caregivers Support Group, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, 201 Silver Alley, Gilmer. Park on south side of building, handicapped spaces on north side with no steps. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Tutoring Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1345
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. today, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Longview Lions Club, 6 p.m. today, Community Connections, Conference Room B, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 291-5225.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. today, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Gregg County Genealogy Society, 6:30 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 240-3473.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. today, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. 12-step Christian support group. Information: (903) 738-4694.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Tracy Lanagan
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Bobbie and Bob Roberts
