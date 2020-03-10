Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Information: (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Rotary Club, noon today, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Tutoring Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1345
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. today, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Longview Lions Club, 6 p.m. today, Community Connections, Conference Room B, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 291-5225.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. today, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. today, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. 12-step Christian support group. Information: (903) 738-4694.
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Jenny and Les Harlan— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.