TODAY
The Brain Injury Survivor Support Group for the Northeast Texas area will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health-care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Mary at 903-757-8201.
Teresa Richenberger speaks about her book “Sold To The Highest Bidder” from noon to 1p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at McMillan Memorial Library, 401 South Commerce Street, Overton. Box lunches (at no charge) will be available. You must reserve your lunch by 3 p.m., Friday, May 6, by calling 903-834-6318.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
LOCAL BELATED BIRTHDAY FROM MAY 9MacDonald Niven, Kasha Williams
LOCAL ANNIVERSARYE.W. and Nelda Mapps
