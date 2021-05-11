TODAY
Food Pantry, 6 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North, Liberty City. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot, and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
The Cass County Genealogical Society’s Second Tuesday Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church of Queen City, at the corner of Marietta and Fourth streets. A light meal and beverages will be served. For more information, call (903) 796-3081.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Garrett Smith
BELATED BIRTHDAYS from May 10
Gladys Benzing