TODAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Brain Injury Survivor Support Group, for the Northeast Texas area, 6 p.m. today at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health-care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Carolyn at 903-234-8877.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information, call 903-242-8104.
Longview Public Library “Babygarten Storytime”, for children up to 2-years-old at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.