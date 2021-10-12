Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.