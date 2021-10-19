TODAY
Food Pantry, 6 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North, Liberty City. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot, and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYSZachery Griffin
LOCAL BELATED BIRTHDAYS from Oct. 18
Jade Bogue, Jerry Fitch, Barbara Simpson