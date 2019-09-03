TODAY

Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon today, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.

Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.

Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Call Nancy Duke, (903) 295-8806.

Texas Retired Teachers Association, Longview/Gregg County Unit, luncheon 11 a.m., meeting 11:30 a.m. today, Luby’s Cafeteria, 2802 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Speaker: Connie Gibson. Information: (430) 201-4763.

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: Doug Jackson, (903) 452-2741.

Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. today, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .

Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. today, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: (903) 522-2071.

Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. today, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.

Gregg County Genealogy Society, 6:30 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Speaker: Johnny King. Information: (903) 240-3473

Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.

Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. today, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. Information: (903) 738-4694. 12-step Christian support group.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Sandi Eddleman, Michael Garrison, Robert Hancock, Bernie Johnson, Jim Palmer, Ian Sullens, Jim Tachias

LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES

Marti and Bernie Gautier

