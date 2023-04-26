TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Longview Public Library, “Early Learning Journeys Storytime” for ages 2-5 years at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
Arabella of Longview farmers market, 9 to 11 a.m. today at 1133 E Hawkins Parkway in Longview. There will be locally grown produce, gourmet goodies, crafts, gifts and more. Residents of Arabella of Longview will also have their wares and creations for sale.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYMaria Parker