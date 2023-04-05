TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Clean Air Noon Al-Anon Family Group, noon each Wednesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Longview Public Library, “Early Learning Journeys Storytime” for ages 2-5 years at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
LOCAL BIRTHDAY
Kinley Pepper