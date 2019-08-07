TODAY

Green Street Recreation Center, tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; crochet, 10 a.m.; chair volleyball, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1:30 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.

Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .

Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.

Kilgore Rotary Club, noon today, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.

Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.

Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.

Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.

VFW Post 4002, Dinner: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke: Terry Myers, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.

Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.

Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.

Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.

LOCAL BIRTHDAYS

Joyce Allen, Elo Jean-Baptiste, Brian Jones, Samantha Parker Kendall, James Mauldin, Eversherri Pearson, Darrell Rachels, Ermine Schufeldt, Barbara Stevens

— The Weekly Planner appears Mondays. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before 5 p.m. Thursday to be included in the Weekly Planner. East Texas Datebook appears in the Longview News-Journal Tuesday through Sunday. Submissions including birthday and anniversary listings must reach the newspaper before noon at least three working days before the desired publication date to be included in the Datebook. Email releases to clerks@news-journal.com with the subject line as Datebook.