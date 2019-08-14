TODAY
Border LoWs, local chapter of Loners on Wheels, monthly campout, today through Sunday, Salmon Lake Park, 247 Salmon Lake Road, Grapeland, Tex. Traveling organization open to all adult singles, RV preferred. Information: Ruth, (903) 678-3714; Dorothy, (870) 648-7118.
Green Street Recreation Center, crochet, games, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; lunch craft, 10:30 a.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon today, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon today, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, Dinner: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke: Terry Myers, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Lucille Kyser, Bob Moomau, Mel Ward