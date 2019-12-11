TODAY
Border LoWs, local chapter of Loners on Wheels, monthly campout, today through Sunday, Texarkana RV Park, 5000 U.S. Hwy 59, Texarkana. Traveling organization open to all adult singles, RV preferred. Information: (903) 678-3714 or (870) 648-7118.
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon today, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon today, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Eileen Harpster, Mary Hughey, Judy Rice, Tom Tilley