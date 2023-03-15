TODAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Clean Air Noon Al-Anon Family Group, noon each Wednesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Longview Public Library, “Early Learning Journeys Storytime” for ages 2-5 years at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
The Republican Women of Gregg County March meeting, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse on Loop 281 and McCann. The speaker will be Mason Morgan from Run Gen Z, a non-profit Empowering, Recruiting, and Mentoring the next Generation of Gen Z leaders to run for local and State office. We encourage women who hold Conservative ideals and values to attend.
LOCAL BIRTHDAY
Mike Ford