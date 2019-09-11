TODAY
Border LoWs, local chapter of Loners on Wheels, today through Sunday, Millwood Lake State Park, 1564 Hwy 32 E, Ashdown, Arkansas. Monthly camp out for traveling organization, open to all adult singles, RV preferred. Information: (903) 678-3714 or (870) 648-7118.
Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
9-11 Brunch, 10 a.m. today, Highland Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1100 N. Fourth St. Speakers: Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Judge Bill Stoudt and State Rep. Jay Dean. RSVP: (903) 753-7661.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon today, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon today, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon today, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. today, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Dottie Bachtell, Zachary Burditt, A.W. Champion Sr., Steve Coe, Stephanie Foster, Blain Hensley, Nelda Herndon, Leland Neeper, Ryan Parker, Pat Wayt
