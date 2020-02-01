“No good tree bears bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit. Each tree is recognized by its own fruit. People do not pick figs from thornbushes, or grapes from briers. A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
— Luke 6:43-45
We’ve been talking about sanctification (Christian perfection) in worship and it’s led me to do a lot of thinking about the order in which things happen. One of the biggest misconceptions we Christians have about how our hearts are transformed is that we change by going through the motions. We think our behavior makes us holy when, in fact, it is the work of Christ that transforms our lives.
This mistake is at the core of all the hurtful legalism and hypocrisy a lot of young people complain about in the church. We tend to think that by following rules we’ll become like Christ instead of allowing the Spirit to change our hearts, that the rules and long lists of “do’s” and “don’ts” could make us more like Christ.
Instead, all of the good things, all of the changed behavior, that comes from a person of faith flows out of their relationship with God. The goodness of life and the transformation of their life comes from the change that God works in their hearts.
Not cussing, not being hurtful to others, or loving your neighbor as yourself in this sense doesn’t make you holy or sanctified. Rather, a person who has encountered the living God will cut these hurtful things out of their lives or love others better because of the presence of God in their life. Following rules doesn’t change a person, but a changed person follows God’s rules.
It is a lot like redevelopment going on in this city. We find ourselves at our church right in the middle of construction and all the moving parts (being located right across the street) and celebrate with the rest of the community at the return of the Baker Hotel. A lot of us have even placed the hopes and dreams of Mineral Wells on the project.
In reality, this restoration effort isn’t the start of our town’s comeback, but the result of it. Mineral Wells is not transformed because the Baker is coming back, but because there were many other areas in the various parts of our community that were already transformed. The hotel doesn’t transform us, we’ve been transformed so the Baker was able to come back.
Both as a community and as a people of faith we like to point to the behaviors or the big thing in the room as the sole method of change because it is easy. It is easy to say following a set of rules can change you. It is something we can grasp, something that is simple.
Reality is a much more complex and difficult thing. The things we see happening in a persons’ life or in the buildings in town as transformation happens aren’t the main thing that has changed, but just the part we can see. The real change happened somewhere in the hearts and minds of people.
As people are made more like Christ after salvation the transformation starts in their heart and moves outward over time into their actions, behaviors, and relationships. Likewise, in the community the transformation we see happening begins in the hearts and minds of the people of the community and flow outwards into the buildings, stores, and activities of the community.
Many times we try to take shortcuts and think if we focus on the behavior or the big project that we can have the deep transformation that comes with it. In our life of faith this shows up when we think that by asking people to follow God’s law without introducing them to the faith of Christ they will somehow become holy and Christ-like.
It is similar to the idea that you could be a good tree by just going to the store and buying the fruit off the shelf. Luke 6:43-45 doesn’t say you’ll be a good tree by going out and buying some apples. Instead we’re measured by the fruit we ourselves produce because it shows the invisible, internal changes that have happened. We can produce good fruit because we have been changed.
If you’re looking for that transformation in your own life don’t just reach for the “do’s” or “don’ts” but try allowing the power of Christ to transform your heart first. In doing so you’ll find the faith that Jesus talked about when He invited all of us to follow Him.