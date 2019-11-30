Three faith-based groups that assist with refugee resettlement are suing the federal government, arguing a recent executive order granting state and local officials the authority to block refugee resettlement violates federal law and inhibits their ability to practice their faith.
HIAS, which was founded as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, Church World Service, and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service filed the suit Nov. 21 challenging an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September stating the federal government should resettle refugees “only in those jurisdictions in which both the State and local governments” have consented to accept them in writing.
The faith groups allege the order violates existing law that leaves decision-making power about where to place refugees with the federal government and does not allow state and local governments veto power. The complaint also points to problematic ambiguities in the order, saying it doesn’t clarify which local authorities would need to sign off to allow refugees in their area and that it could inhibit the reunification of refugee families.