"Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon apologized to his staff following a bombshell report alleging his NBC show made for a toxic and “nightmare” work environment.
“Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends,” Fallon reportedly told staffers on a Thursday evening Zoom call. “I feel so bad, I can’t even tell you.”
The initial report, published by Rolling Stone on Thursday morning, cited two current and 14 former employees, who painted a dark picture of life behind the scenes at “The Tonight Show,” which Fallon took over in 2014. The publication followed up with a report of Fallon’s apology later in the day.
“I want the show to be fun,” Fallon reportedly told employees on the Zoom call, which he led with showrunner Chris Miller. “(It) should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”
Fallon reportedly touted the work of Miller — the program’s ninth showrunner in as many years — and promised Miller would stick around to keep things headed in the right direction.
Rolling Stone said it contacted more than 80 former and current “Tonight Show” employees. Several of those people, speaking anonymously, blamed Fallon’s erratic behavior for contributing to a “pretty glum atmosphere” that turned into “a nightmare very quickly.”
At least four former employees said they were in therapy as a result of the work environment, with three saying they had experienced suicidal thoughts.
An NBC spokesperson told Rolling Stone that complaints about workplace misconduct are taken seriously and encouraged employees to come forward if they’re having issues with their colleagues.
When asked for comment, that spokesperson told the New York Daily News they had nothing further to say beyond what they provided to Rolling Stone.