Sorry, dear readers. Every year about this time, as long as I'm alive, you're going to have to put up with me celebrating the fact that I am still here.
But not just here. Life is good. It is full of beautiful mundane things every day and unexpected joy every day.
It's been two years since I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. I remain in perpetual treatment that is keeping everything controlled. While there are a few days each month that I feel bad because of the treatment, I have mostly days where I just feel fine, and I have so many beautiful days with family and friends. I'm thankful for everyone of them.
I'll spare you the details of all the lovely things that happened to my family this year. There's not enough room in this space to do them all justice. (But just one of the most recent things — a lifelong best friend bent down, unprompted, and tied my shoe for me, because I'm a little unsteady bending down myself. I hope you have a friend who loves you like that.)
Instead, I wanted to share with y'all what I call "random thoughts on the passing cancer scene." Don't be offended as I poke fun at this place in my life. My father, a mentally ill Vietnam veteran, taught me by example that laughter truly is some of the best medicine we get. So, here goes:
1. The picture that appears with this column is a lie, and it's been an emotional puzzle I haven't been able to solve for two years. It was taken in 2019, a couple of years after my first brush with breast cancer. It doesn't look like how I remember myself, and it especially doesn't look like me now after two more years of cancer treatment. Many people who haven't seen me lately don't recognize me when they see me in public, because I'm always in disguise, accidentally. A scarf. A hat. A wig, sometimes a wig that looks nothing like my natural hair. I don't really care, and I'm not upset when they don't know who I am.
But I'm not sure what I should look like in a new picture that reflects who I am now and that could be used for years. It could be my last newspaper mugshot. My indecision is on display with every column.
2. I admire the resiliency of my leg hair. It continues to require regular shaving despite a year and a half of chemotherapy treatments every three or four weeks. I wish it would give the sad strands of hair on my head a good pep talk.
3. The best part of cancer treatment is definitely the heated seats and warm blankets at the infusion center at the Longview Cancer Center. The snacks are nice too, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the wonderful staff who take care of us there.
4. I also want to give props to cancer for helping me to return to my weight before the youngest Answer Line Baby was born. Thanks cancer!
5. I knew I was in trouble during my first run-in with breast cancer when I received some literature that included tips on how to earn extra money — while undergoing cancer treatment.
6. Eyebrows are an important part of communication, or at least that's what the Answer Line Man Child says. One day he looked at me and said, "It's hard to tell what you're thinking because you don't have eyebrows." I could see that could be a real problem for a teenage boy, so I have attempted to join the not-so-secret society of women who have been drawing their eyebrows on — why I do not know — for years. I never knew, probably because I just didn't care.
7. And as it turns out, I'm really bad at it. Another lifelong bestie, and a definite beauty expert, sent me some stencils. It didn't help. I still can't get these stinkin' eyebrows straight and even, and I'm ashamed to tell her. They're so bad the Baby Answer Line recently told his Sunday school class about it. I know because the Answer Line Manchild ratted him out. (Teenagers have a purpose on this earth, too.) I'll admit that some days I probably look like Jerry Seinfeld's Uncle Leo in that episode when an oven accident singed off his eyebrows and Elaine drew them back on. I'm not angry at you, I just can't draw on eyebrows.
8. If you're behind me when I'm tryin to navigate my way up a set of stairs, just go around. It is as hard as it looks — thanks cancer, but I'm not offended when the able-bodied people of the world exercise their able-bodiedness. Enjoy!
9. I might go to work this afternoon in sweatpants, because I started my day at chemotherapy and I think that gives me license to be comfortable for the rest of the day. And if anyone says something to me about it, I'll just show them my angry eyebrows.
10. Chemotherapy has done unkind things to my fingernails and toenails. So don't judge the tennis shoes I wear almost every day.
I have a lot more unsolicited, random thoughts, but people around here sometimes talk about how long I write. So, goodbye, until next year.