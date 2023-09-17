Few things go together like the weekend and brunch. Whether that means gathering with family, friends or a combination of both, it’s the perfect time to slow down and bring your loved ones together for a lighthearted meal.
Catering to a variety of different palates requires a diverse menu of dishes ranging from fresh fruit and baked goods to proteins and more. A key ingredient to bring any spread together: Envy apples, which are a natural cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples.
With their beautifully balanced sweetness, uplifting fresh aroma, delightfully satisfying crunch and bright red skin that sometimes features a golden blush, they can be served fresh or paired with other brunch favorites in shareable dishes like the Brunch Board with a Twist. Plus, their naturally white flesh doesn’t brown as quickly as other apples, making them easy to savor while enjoying time with loved ones.
Brunch Board with a Twist
Ingredients
2 Envy apples, sliced
Boiled eggs, halved
Cooked bacon
Bananas, sliced
Berries
Miniature pancakes
Edible flowers, for garnish
2-3 Envy apples, for garnish
Steps
On breakfast platter, artfully arrange sliced apple, halved boiled eggs, bacon, bananas, berries and pancakes. Garnish with edible flowers and whole apples.