Brunch Board

 Family Features Photo

Few things go together like the weekend and brunch. Whether that means gathering with family, friends or a combination of both, it’s the perfect time to slow down and bring your loved ones together for a lighthearted meal.

Catering to a variety of different palates requires a diverse menu of dishes ranging from fresh fruit and baked goods to proteins and more. A key ingredient to bring any spread together: Envy apples, which are a natural cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples.

With their beautifully balanced sweetness, uplifting fresh aroma, delightfully satisfying crunch and bright red skin that sometimes features a golden blush, they can be served fresh or paired with other brunch favorites in shareable dishes like the Brunch Board with a Twist. Plus, their naturally white flesh doesn’t brown as quickly as other apples, making them easy to savor while enjoying time with loved ones.

Brunch Board with a Twist

Ingredients

2 Envy apples, sliced

Boiled eggs, halved

Cooked bacon

Bananas, sliced

Berries

Miniature pancakes

Edible flowers, for garnish

2-3 Envy apples, for garnish

Steps

On breakfast platter, artfully arrange sliced apple, halved boiled eggs, bacon, bananas, berries and pancakes. Garnish with edible flowers and whole apples.