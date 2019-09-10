From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Aug. 26 to 30:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Catfish King, 2338 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ Tacos Lucerito, 2065 S. High St.
■ Wing Stop, 1723 W. Loop 281
■ Spring Hill Jr. High School Cafeteria, 3103 Spring Hill Road
■ Church’s Chicken, 217 E. Marshall Ave.
■ House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Buckner Independent Living, 2201 Horseshoe Lane
■ Buckner Assisted Living, 2201 Horseshoe Lane
■ Spring Hill High School Cafeteria, 2800 George Richey Road
■ Caring and Sharing, 2307 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, 200 W. Loop 281
■ Spring Hill Intermediate School Cafeteria, 3101 Spring Hill Road
■ McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281
■ Tanksley Farm (Historic Farmers Market), 105 W. Cotton St.
These received a B
■ Goung Zhou Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 2002 Judson Road
■ Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2430 S. High St.
■ Jocelyn’s Mexican Grill, 809 Pine Tree Road