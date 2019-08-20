From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Aug. 5 to 9:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.
■ Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Sumo Japanese Restaurant, 1301 McCann Road
■ Natural Grocers, 406 W. Loop 281
■ Ciudad Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.
■ Sonic Drive-In, 4001 W. Marshall Ave.
■ Waffle House Restaurant #307, 3107 Estes Parkway
■ Kity’s Fuente de Sodas, 2270 CR 24
■ Nip It Golf, 414 W. Loop 281
■ Super 1 Foods Market, 2301 W. Loop 281
■ Super 1 Foods Deli, 2301 W. Loop 281
■ E-Z Mart Convenience Store, 700 Gilmer Road
■ Ace Taco Truck, 1000 Pine Tree Road