From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Aug. 5 to 9:

Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.

The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

■ Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.

■ Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave.

■ Sumo Japanese Restaurant, 1301 McCann Road

■ Natural Grocers, 406 W. Loop 281

■ Ciudad Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.

■ Sonic Drive-In, 4001 W. Marshall Ave.

■ Waffle House Restaurant #307, 3107 Estes Parkway

■ Kity’s Fuente de Sodas, 2270 CR 24

■ Nip It Golf, 414 W. Loop 281

■ Super 1 Foods Market, 2301 W. Loop 281

■ Super 1 Foods Deli, 2301 W. Loop 281

■ E-Z Mart Convenience Store, 700 Gilmer Road

■ Ace Taco Truck, 1000 Pine Tree Road

Tags