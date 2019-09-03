From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Aug. 19 to 23:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Super 1 Foods #612 Supermarket, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
Dollar General, 2324 Judson Road
Dairy Queen, 2101 N. Eastman Road
A to Z Mart, 600 N. Eastman Road
Longview Early Graduation High School Cafeteria, 410 S. Green St.
Taco Bueno, 500 E. Marshall Ave.
Crossmark (inside Sam’s Club), 3310 N. Fourth St.
House of Tots, 434 S. Center St.
Longview Regional Medical Center — The Perfect Blend 2901 N. Fourth St.
Ware Elementary Cafeteria, 601 W. Garfield St.
Newk’s Eatery #1024, 110 E. Loop 281
Penny’s Food & Fuel #6, 401 S. Eastman Road
Wing Stop, 2430 S. High St.
Spring Hill Primary Cafeteria, 2700 Spring Hill Road
Chick-Fil-A, 3500 McCann Road
St. Mary’s School Cafeteria, 405 Hollybrook Drive
Trinity School of Texas Cafeteria, 215 N. Teague St.
These received a B
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 1442 McCann Road
Fujisan Franchising Corp. (inside Sam’s Club), 3310 N. Fourth St.
Memphis Bar, 203 N. Spur 63
Chuck E Cheese, 312 NW Loop 281