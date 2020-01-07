From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Longview Food Mart, 1316 Alpine Road
No-Prob-Llama Nutrition, 105 E. Loop 281
McDonald’s, 3086 N. Eastman Road
McDonald’s, 128 W. Loop 281
Golden Chick, 3507 McCann Road, Suite A
Wingstop, 518 E. Loop 281
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 510 E. Loop 281, Suite A
Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road
Sonic Drive-In, 4220 W. Loop 281
Nanny Goats/Kyle’s Kwik Stop, 1401 Judson Road
Whataburger, 4108 W. Loop 281
Oil Bowl Lanes, 1102 W. Cotton St.
Wild Honey Creamery Push Cart, 415 N. High St.
Catfish Village of Longview, 2005 Toler Road
Subway Sandwiches, 4006 Estes Parkway
Domino’s Pizza, 711 Estes Parkway
Jucy’s Taco, 4002 Estes Parkway
Super 1 Foods Deli, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
Whataburger, 2401 Gilmer Road
These received a B
El Puerto Tampico, 3033 W. Loop 281
These received a C
Quick Stop, 1119 W. Marshall Ave.