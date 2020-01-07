From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Longview Food Mart, 1316 Alpine Road

No-Prob-Llama Nutrition, 105 E. Loop 281

McDonald’s, 3086 N. Eastman Road

McDonald’s, 128 W. Loop 281

Golden Chick, 3507 McCann Road, Suite A

Wingstop, 518 E. Loop 281

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 510 E. Loop 281, Suite A

Texas Best Smokehouse, 3302 S. Eastman Road

Sonic Drive-In, 4220 W. Loop 281

Nanny Goats/Kyle’s Kwik Stop, 1401 Judson Road

Whataburger, 4108 W. Loop 281

Oil Bowl Lanes, 1102 W. Cotton St.

Wild Honey Creamery Push Cart, 415 N. High St.

Catfish Village of Longview, 2005 Toler Road

Subway Sandwiches, 4006 Estes Parkway

Domino’s Pizza, 711 Estes Parkway

Jucy’s Taco, 4002 Estes Parkway

Super 1 Foods Deli, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.

Whataburger, 2401 Gilmer Road

These received a B

El Puerto Tampico, 3033 W. Loop 281

These received a C

Quick Stop, 1119 W. Marshall Ave.

