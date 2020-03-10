From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Feb. 17 to 28: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Spring Hill High School gym, 3101 Spring Hill Road
Spring Hill Junior High gym, 3101 Spring Hill Road
Spring Hill Stadium north, 3101 Spring Hill Road
Spring Hill Stadium south, 3101 Spring Hill Road
LEAD cafeteria, 410 S. Green St.
Ware Elementary School cafeteria, 601 W. Garfield St.
Fit House Café, 1301 Judson Road
Downtown Coffee Shop, 101 E. Tyler St.
Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies mobile food truck, 504 W. South St.
Albertson’s Deli, 3603 McCann Road
Oceans Behavioral, 615 Clinic Drive
Lovely Eatery, 1009 E. Marshall Ave.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 3405 N. Fourth St.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 3312 N. Fourth St.
Pizza King, 1100 E. Marshall Ave.
Comfort Suites, 3307 N. Fourth St.
Cracker Barrel, 822 S. Access Road
Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Shop, 3302 N. Fourth St.
Sonic Drive-In, 1801 Judson Road
Popcorn Junction, 1444 McCann Road
Trinity School of Texas cafeteria, 215 N. Teague St.
Greek Café, 1903 W. Loop 281
On The Border, 200 W. Loop 281
Super 8 by Wyndham, 3304 S. Eastman Road
Colonial Village Independent Living, 2910 N. Eastman Road
Papa John’s, 905 E. Marshall Ave.
Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway
Chick-Fil-A, 3500 McCann Road
Spring Hill Junior High cafeteria, 3103 Spring Hill Road
St. Mary’s School cafeteria, 405 Hollybrook Drive
Spring Hill Primary School cafeteria, 2700 Spring Hill Road
Natural Grocers, 406 W. Loop 281
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.
Texan Food Mart, 813 W. Marshall Ave.
Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2110 Gilmer Road
Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road
Spring Hill Intermediate School cafeteria, 3101 Spring Hill Road
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road
Spring Hill High School cafeteria, 2800 George Richey Road
Los Papagallos Mexican Restaurant, 1620 S. Green St.
Alpine House, 2104 Alpine Road
Scottie’s Shell, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway
Texas Independent Baptist Seminary cafeteria, 2200 W. Loop 281
Spring Hill Baseball/Softball Complex, 2818 Spring Hill Road
Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road
McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281
Tomboni’s Bistro, 1811-A Judson Road
Super 8 by Wyndham, 203 N. Spur 63
Green Street Recreation Center, 314 S. Green St.
These received a B
Corner Bakery, 3090 N. Eastman Road
Wok-On, 2133 S. Eastman Road
Jocelyn’s Mexican Grill, 809 Pine Tree Road
These received a C
Church’s Chicken, 217 E. Marshall Ave.
These received a D
Sumo Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 1301 McCann Road