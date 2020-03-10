From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Feb. 17 to 28: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Spring Hill High School gym, 3101 Spring Hill Road

Spring Hill Junior High gym, 3101 Spring Hill Road

Spring Hill Stadium north, 3101 Spring Hill Road

Spring Hill Stadium south, 3101 Spring Hill Road

LEAD cafeteria, 410 S. Green St.

Ware Elementary School cafeteria, 601 W. Garfield St.

Fit House Café, 1301 Judson Road

Downtown Coffee Shop, 101 E. Tyler St.

Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies mobile food truck, 504 W. South St.

Albertson’s Deli, 3603 McCann Road

Oceans Behavioral, 615 Clinic Drive

Lovely Eatery, 1009 E. Marshall Ave.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 3405 N. Fourth St.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 3312 N. Fourth St.

Pizza King, 1100 E. Marshall Ave.

Comfort Suites, 3307 N. Fourth St.

Cracker Barrel, 822 S. Access Road

Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Shop, 3302 N. Fourth St.

Sonic Drive-In, 1801 Judson Road

Popcorn Junction, 1444 McCann Road

Trinity School of Texas cafeteria, 215 N. Teague St.

Greek Café, 1903 W. Loop 281

On The Border, 200 W. Loop 281

Super 8 by Wyndham, 3304 S. Eastman Road

Colonial Village Independent Living, 2910 N. Eastman Road

Papa John’s, 905 E. Marshall Ave.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway

Chick-Fil-A, 3500 McCann Road

Spring Hill Junior High cafeteria, 3103 Spring Hill Road

St. Mary’s School cafeteria, 405 Hollybrook Drive

Spring Hill Primary School cafeteria, 2700 Spring Hill Road

Natural Grocers, 406 W. Loop 281

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 1709 S. Mobberly Ave.

Texan Food Mart, 813 W. Marshall Ave.

Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2110 Gilmer Road

Burger King, 3306 S. Eastman Road

Spring Hill Intermediate School cafeteria, 3101 Spring Hill Road

Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Gilmer Road

Spring Hill High School cafeteria, 2800 George Richey Road

Los Papagallos Mexican Restaurant, 1620 S. Green St.

Alpine House, 2104 Alpine Road

Scottie’s Shell, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway

Texas Independent Baptist Seminary cafeteria, 2200 W. Loop 281

Spring Hill Baseball/Softball Complex, 2818 Spring Hill Road

Carter’s Bar-B-Que, 519 S. Eastman Road

McDonald’s, 515 E. Loop 281

Tomboni’s Bistro, 1811-A Judson Road

Super 8 by Wyndham, 203 N. Spur 63

Green Street Recreation Center, 314 S. Green St.

These received a B

Corner Bakery, 3090 N. Eastman Road

Wok-On, 2133 S. Eastman Road

Jocelyn’s Mexican Grill, 809 Pine Tree Road

These received a C

Church’s Chicken, 217 E. Marshall Ave.

These received a D

Sumo Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 1301 McCann Road

