The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Feb. 3 to 7: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Legacy Doughnuts, 1201 S. Eastman Road
Pacific Asian Market, 1432 McCann Road
McAlister’s Deli, 2804 Judson Road
Take A Taco mobile food unit, 813 W. Marshall Ave.
DD’s Day Camp, 3105 Longview Parkway
Jack’s Natural Foods, 400 E. Loop 281
Jack in the Box, 490 E. Loop 281
Neighborhood Mart, 451 S. High St.
Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.
Pizza Hut, 1906 E. Marshall Ave.
Wendy’s, 2417 Gilmer Road
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 314 W. Loop 281
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave.
Outback Steakhouse, 501 E. Loop 281
Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road
Zippy J’s, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.
Best Western Plus Longview South Hotel, 900 S. Access Road
Catfish King and Catering, 2338 S. Mobberly Ave.
Pizza Hut, 2106 Judson Road
Torilleria Y Taqueria Palacios No. 2, 1707 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 100
The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.
Wild Honey Creamery push cart, 415 N. High St.
Tele’s Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Judson Road
Ciudad Azteca Restaurant, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.
Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.
Grind & Shine Expresso & Coffee Bar 3500 McCann Road
Huarache Azteca Restaurant, 2602 Estes Parkway
Brookdale Senior Living, 2920 N. Eastman Road
Tacos Lucerito, 2065 S. High St.
Green Tree Inn, 707 N. Access Road
Ace Taco mobile food unit, 1000 Pine Tree Road
These received a B
Grandy’s, 3305 S. Eastman Road
D. C. Shamrock Convenience Store, 3607 S. Eastman Road
The Catch, 3312 N. Fourth St.