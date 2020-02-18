From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Feb. 3 to 7: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Legacy Doughnuts, 1201 S. Eastman Road

Pacific Asian Market, 1432 McCann Road

McAlister’s Deli, 2804 Judson Road

Take A Taco mobile food unit, 813 W. Marshall Ave.

DD’s Day Camp, 3105 Longview Parkway

Jack’s Natural Foods, 400 E. Loop 281

Jack in the Box, 490 E. Loop 281

Neighborhood Mart, 451 S. High St.

Sonic Drive-In, 1930 E. Marshall Ave.

Pizza Hut, 1906 E. Marshall Ave.

Wendy’s, 2417 Gilmer Road

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 314 W. Loop 281

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave.

Outback Steakhouse, 501 E. Loop 281

Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road

Zippy J’s, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.

Best Western Plus Longview South Hotel, 900 S. Access Road

Catfish King and Catering, 2338 S. Mobberly Ave.

Pizza Hut, 2106 Judson Road

Torilleria Y Taqueria Palacios No. 2, 1707 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 100

The Cace Kitchen, 415 N. High St.

Wild Honey Creamery push cart, 415 N. High St.

Tele’s Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Judson Road

Ciudad Azteca Restaurant, 427 S. Mobberly Ave.

Wendy’s, 3302 N. Fourth St.

Grind & Shine Expresso & Coffee Bar 3500 McCann Road

Huarache Azteca Restaurant, 2602 Estes Parkway

Brookdale Senior Living, 2920 N. Eastman Road

Tacos Lucerito, 2065 S. High St.

Green Tree Inn, 707 N. Access Road

Ace Taco mobile food unit, 1000 Pine Tree Road

These received a B

Grandy’s, 3305 S. Eastman Road

D. C. Shamrock Convenience Store, 3607 S. Eastman Road

The Catch, 3312 N. Fourth St.

Tags