From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Feb. 10 to 14: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 3416 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave.

Dairy Queen, 2101 N. Eastman Road

Subway Sandwiches, 101 E. Marshall Ave.

Chuck E. Cheese, 312 NW. Loop 281

Magic China Chinese Restaurant, 1903 Gilmer Road

Burger King, 701 W. Marshall Ave.

Buckner Assisted Living, 2201 Horseshoe Lane

Buckner Independent Living, 2201 Horseshoe Lane

Wing Stop, 1723 W. Loop 281

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 1442 McCann Road

Red Lobster, 3515 McCann Road

La Cabane de Dessert, 4315 Gilmer Road

Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy, 3833 Gilmer Road

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 409 E. Marshall Ave.

Longview Regional Medical Center, 2901 N. Fourth St.

The Jalapeño Tree Mexican Restaurant, 508 N. Eastman Road

Ozark Nut Roasters (Sam’s Club), 3310 N. Fourth St.

Super 1 Foods Supermarket, 1800 S. High St.

Newk’s Eatery, 110 E. Loop 281

Papa John’s, 1409 W. Loop 281, Suite C

Wing Stop, 2430 S. High St.

Penny’s Food & Fuel, 401 S. Eastman Road

These received a B

Waffle House, 3107 Estes Parkway

Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road

Little Caesar’s, 2430 S. High St.

