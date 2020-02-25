From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Feb. 10 to 14: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 3416 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave.
Dairy Queen, 2101 N. Eastman Road
Subway Sandwiches, 101 E. Marshall Ave.
Chuck E. Cheese, 312 NW. Loop 281
Magic China Chinese Restaurant, 1903 Gilmer Road
Burger King, 701 W. Marshall Ave.
Buckner Assisted Living, 2201 Horseshoe Lane
Buckner Independent Living, 2201 Horseshoe Lane
Wing Stop, 1723 W. Loop 281
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 1442 McCann Road
Red Lobster, 3515 McCann Road
La Cabane de Dessert, 4315 Gilmer Road
Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy, 3833 Gilmer Road
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 409 E. Marshall Ave.
Longview Regional Medical Center, 2901 N. Fourth St.
The Jalapeño Tree Mexican Restaurant, 508 N. Eastman Road
Ozark Nut Roasters (Sam’s Club), 3310 N. Fourth St.
Super 1 Foods Supermarket, 1800 S. High St.
Newk’s Eatery, 110 E. Loop 281
Papa John’s, 1409 W. Loop 281, Suite C
Wing Stop, 2430 S. High St.
Penny’s Food & Fuel, 401 S. Eastman Road
These received a B
Waffle House, 3107 Estes Parkway
Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road
Little Caesar’s, 2430 S. High St.