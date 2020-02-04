From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Jan. 13 to 24: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3074 N. Eastman Road
Buffalo Wild Wings, 3072 N. Eastman Road
Box Car Bar-B-Que, 2902A Gilmer Road
Domino’s Pizza, 2906 Gilmer Road
Scotties Bistro, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway
Petro Hub LLC, 1721 Texas 31 South
Scotties 2.0, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway
Super 1 Foods Bakery, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.
Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road
Regal Longview Stadium 14 & RPX, 3070 N. Eastman Road
Days Inn by Wyndham Longview South, 112 S. Access Road
Whataburger, 3308 N. Fourth Street
Tele’s Mexican Restaurant, 3919 Gilmer Road
China Max, 3500 McCann Road
Whataburger, 3123 S. Eastman Road
Skinner’s Grocery & Market, 1708 Judson Road
Denny’s 3126 S Eastman Road
The Flying Burger & Seafood, 322 E. Hawkins Parkway
These received a B
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway
Panera Bread Café, 481 E. Loop 281
Donut Deluxe, 3018 Estes Parkway