The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Jan. 13 to 24: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3074 N. Eastman Road

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3072 N. Eastman Road

Box Car Bar-B-Que, 2902A Gilmer Road

Domino’s Pizza, 2906 Gilmer Road

Scotties Bistro, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway

Petro Hub LLC, 1721 Texas 31 South

Scotties 2.0, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway

Super 1 Foods Bakery, 1217 E. Marshall Ave.

Panda Express, 3082 N. Eastman Road

Regal Longview Stadium 14 & RPX, 3070 N. Eastman Road

Days Inn by Wyndham Longview South, 112 S. Access Road

Whataburger, 3308 N. Fourth Street

Tele’s Mexican Restaurant, 3919 Gilmer Road

China Max, 3500 McCann Road

Whataburger, 3123 S. Eastman Road

Skinner’s Grocery & Market, 1708 Judson Road

Denny’s 3126 S Eastman Road

The Flying Burger & Seafood, 322 E. Hawkins Parkway

These received a B

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway

Panera Bread Café, 481 E. Loop 281

Donut Deluxe, 3018 Estes Parkway

