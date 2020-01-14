From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Jan. 6 to 10: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Subway Sandwiches, 2001 N. Eastman Road

Brenda’s Good Eats, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 110

Holiday Inn of Longview, 300 Tuttle Circle

Longview Southern Classic Chicken, 1300 S. High St.

Heartis Longview Assisted Living, 1408 Lago Trail

Whataburger, 105 N. Spur 63

Zippy J’s Convenience Store, 902 S High

E-Z Mart Convenience Store, 1001 W. Loop 281

Bel’s Diner, 2600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tacos Goyo, 717 Texas 31 South

Grill-N-Bare It Catering, 100 Grand Blvd.

Nip It Golf, 414 W. Loop 281

Little Mexico Restaurant, 3495 McCann Road

Taco Bueno, 3314 N. Fourth St.

