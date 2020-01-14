From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Jan. 6 to 10: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Subway Sandwiches, 2001 N. Eastman Road
Brenda’s Good Eats, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 110
Holiday Inn of Longview, 300 Tuttle Circle
Longview Southern Classic Chicken, 1300 S. High St.
Heartis Longview Assisted Living, 1408 Lago Trail
Whataburger, 105 N. Spur 63
Zippy J’s Convenience Store, 902 S High
E-Z Mart Convenience Store, 1001 W. Loop 281
Bel’s Diner, 2600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tacos Goyo, 717 Texas 31 South
Grill-N-Bare It Catering, 100 Grand Blvd.
Nip It Golf, 414 W. Loop 281
Little Mexico Restaurant, 3495 McCann Road
Taco Bueno, 3314 N. Fourth St.