The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Jan. 27 to 31: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
Panther’s Nutrition, 3800 Gilmer Road
Burger King, 3511 McCann Road
Sonic Drive-In, 2106 Gilmer Road
Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar, 115 E. Tyler St.
Brookshire’s Deli, 3354 Gilmer Road
Tejas Supermart, 1822 Pine Tree Road
Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 1409 Pine Tree Road
Divine Catering, 1310 S. Mobberly Ave.
Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road
Taco Bell, 200 W. Marshall Ave.
The Perfect Blend — Good Shepherd, 705 E. Marshall Ave.
Taco Bell, 3603 Estes Parkway
EZ Bee 49 LLC, 514 S. Eastman Road
Wal-Mart Deli, 2440 Gilmer Road
Taco Bell, 2553 Judson Road
Super 1 Foods Deli, 1800 S. High St.
Sonic Drive-In, 4001 W. Marshall Ave.
Take A Taco mobile food unit, 813 W. Marshall Ave.
Alberto’s Tacos and Tamales Shop mobile food unit, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway
Subway Sandwiches/Mama Deluca’s, 3500 McCann Road
Nutrition Station, 409 W. Loop 281
Go Fast Food, 4700 Judson Road
E-Z Mart, 1001 W. Loop 281
Courtyard Marriott — The Bistro, 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway
Wal-Mart Supermarket Bakery, 515 E. Loop 281
Casa Olé, 410 W. Loop 281
Hot Dog Express, 106 E. Marshall Ave.
Smoothie King, 530 E. Loop 281, Suite 100
Quick Stop, 1119 W. Marshall Ave.
La Merienda Bakery, 906 N. Eastman Road
Brian & Scott’s Commissary, 2502 N. Eastman Road
These received a B
Nice Way, 800 Pine Tree Road
Salvation Army, 519 E. Cotton St.
Super 1 Foods Deli, 2301 W. Loop 281
Starbucks Coffee Co., 3073 N. Eastman Road
Mike’s Quick Stop, 5909 W. Marshall Ave.
Texas Roadhouse, 320 E. Loop 281
Luby’s Cafeteria, 2802 Tuttle Blvd.
Food Fast, 427 E. Loop 281