From staff reports

The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from Jan. 27 to 31: Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months. The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.

These received an A

Panther’s Nutrition, 3800 Gilmer Road

Burger King, 3511 McCann Road

Sonic Drive-In, 2106 Gilmer Road

Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar, 115 E. Tyler St.

Brookshire’s Deli, 3354 Gilmer Road

Tejas Supermart, 1822 Pine Tree Road

Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, 1409 Pine Tree Road

Divine Catering, 1310 S. Mobberly Ave.

Ramen Saikou, 1426 McCann Road

Taco Bell, 200 W. Marshall Ave.

The Perfect Blend — Good Shepherd, 705 E. Marshall Ave.

Taco Bell, 3603 Estes Parkway

EZ Bee 49 LLC, 514 S. Eastman Road

Wal-Mart Deli, 2440 Gilmer Road

Taco Bell, 2553 Judson Road

Super 1 Foods Deli, 1800 S. High St.

Sonic Drive-In, 4001 W. Marshall Ave.

Take A Taco mobile food unit, 813 W. Marshall Ave.

Alberto’s Tacos and Tamales Shop mobile food unit, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway

Subway Sandwiches/Mama Deluca’s, 3500 McCann Road

Nutrition Station, 409 W. Loop 281

Go Fast Food, 4700 Judson Road

E-Z Mart, 1001 W. Loop 281

Courtyard Marriott — The Bistro, 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway

Wal-Mart Supermarket Bakery, 515 E. Loop 281

Casa Olé, 410 W. Loop 281

Hot Dog Express, 106 E. Marshall Ave.

Smoothie King, 530 E. Loop 281, Suite 100

Quick Stop, 1119 W. Marshall Ave.

La Merienda Bakery, 906 N. Eastman Road

Brian & Scott’s Commissary, 2502 N. Eastman Road

These received a B

Nice Way, 800 Pine Tree Road

Salvation Army, 519 E. Cotton St.

Super 1 Foods Deli, 2301 W. Loop 281

Starbucks Coffee Co., 3073 N. Eastman Road

Mike’s Quick Stop, 5909 W. Marshall Ave.

Texas Roadhouse, 320 E. Loop 281

Luby’s Cafeteria, 2802 Tuttle Blvd.

Food Fast, 427 E. Loop 281

