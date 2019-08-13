From staff reports
The Longview Health Department inspected these establishments from July 28 to Aug. 2:
Restaurants generally are inspected by the city every three months.
The grades mean: A=Excellent, B=Good, C=Fair, D=Poor.
These received an A
■ True Brew Coffee, 4405 Gilmer Road
■ Domino’s Pizza, 2906 Gilmer Road
■ Mr. Kwik Convenience Store, 2000 S. High St.
■ Wendy’s, 2417 Gilmer Road
■ Outback Steakhouse, 501 E. Loop 281
■ Pizza Hut, 2106 Judson Road
■ Heritage Wine & Spirits, 2000 N. Eastman Road
■ Casa Ole Mexican Restaurant, 410 W. Loop 281
■ Zippy J’s #5 Community Store, 1929 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Lone Star No. 7 Convenience Store, 3400 Gilmer Road
■ Nice Way Food Mart, 800 Pine Tree Road
■ Subway Sandwiches, 2440 Gilmer Road
■ Wal-Mart Deli, 2440 Gilmer Road
■ Subway Sandwiches, 4006 Estes Parkway
■ Jucy’s Taco, 4002 Estes Parkway
■ D C Shamrock Convenience Store, 3607 S. Eastman Road
■ Longview Community Ministries, 506 Second St.
These received a B
■ E-Z Mart Convenience Store, 2901 Estes Parkway
■ Pizza Hut, 1906 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Pizza Hut, 2100 Gilmer Road
■ Taco Bell #26043, 1901 N.W. Loop 281
■ E-Z Mart Convenience Store, 1232 McCann Road